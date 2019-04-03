

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Teachers and community members linked hands outside a Montreal high school this morning as about 150 people formed a human chain to protest the Quebec government's secularism bill.

Many in the crowd donned kippas or hijabs in solidarity with those who could be locked out of the public service under the Coalition Avenir Quebec government's legislation to ban the wearing of religious symbols by state employees in positions of authority.

English teacher Farhana Begum says some of her students wear religious symbols, and she doesn't want them to be told they can't become a teacher, judge or police officer.

She says it's ridiculous to think that teachers who display their religion are less able to do their jobs or would try to convert their students to their beliefs.

The Quebec government argues the bill is reasonable and aligns with the values of Quebecers, but opponents have denounced it as discriminatory.

They say it unfairly targets religious minorities and especially Muslim women, since teachers who wear the hijab are among those who stand to be affected if the bill becomes law.