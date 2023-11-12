Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

MONTREAL -

Demonstrators gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday to stage rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In Toronto, a protest organized by the group Ceasefire Now voiced solidarity with residents of the Gaza Strip starting at 1 p.m. in front of city hall, with similar demonstrations planned in Montreal and other cities.

Families said attending the pro-Palestinian rallies have become a weekly occurrence. Many attendees donning red and green -- Pan-Arab colours included in the Palestine flag -- chanted "end the siege of Gaza" and held signs reading, "Ceasefire now, stop genocide."

Meanwhile, a rally in support of Israelis was planned for Toronto's Christie Pits Park, organized by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

The park holds historical significance for Jewish Canadians, marking the spot where violence erupted between Jews and Anglo-Canadians in the 1933 Christie Pits Riot, set off by a swastika flag unfurled by Nazi-inspired youth.

Sunday's demonstrations come amid growing calls for a ceasefire as the death toll rises in the Gaza Strip, where power and fuel shortages wreak havoc on its health centres while fierce clashes play out between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

The rallies also come after a slew of hateful acts targeting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.

-- With files from Nairah Ahmed in Toronto