

CTVNews.ca Staff





Protesters have arrived at Parliament Hill in Ottawa to contest a controversial transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to an Indigenous healing lodge.

In late September it was revealed that the Correctional Service of Canada transferred Terri-Lynne McClintic from a prison near Kitchener, Ont., to a healing lodge for Aboriginal women in southern Saskatchewan.

McClintic pleaded guilty in 2010 to the first-degree murder of Stafford, who was lured away from her Woodstock, Ont. home and killed.

Michael Rafferty, McClintic’s then-boyfriend, was found guilty of murder, kidnapping and sexual assault in the young girl’s death.

Stafford’s father Rodney is part of a group organizing a demonstration in Ottawa opposing McClintic’s transfer. They are hoping the protest forces the government to make the necessary changes in the justice system to keep this from happening again.

“If politicians or certain parties out there are wanting to force the issue, then they’re working with the public and myself,” he told CTV News’ Power Play on Oct. 3. “That’s basically all we want to do. I just want to try to get this reversed.”

In early October, the Conservatives forced the Liberals to vote on a motion calling for the government to reverse McClintic’s transfer. Both the Liberals and NDP voted against the motion, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had previously said they would be re-evaluating the situation.