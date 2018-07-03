

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Teepees that were set up in protest across from the Saskatchewan legislature are staying put.

Protesters met with five cabinet ministers in Fort Q'Appelle on Monday, but say they aren't going anywhere until another meeting takes place within two weeks.

They say they gave the government a list of changes they want made to foster care and adoption practices.

A spokesperson for Premier Scott Moe says the government understands the concerns of the group and will continue to work with Indigenous leaders

The camp started with one teepee in late February to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

It was dismantled June 18 by government order before a dozen were set back up.

Both the premier and Saskatchewan's Provincial Capital Commission have called on Regina police to remove the protesters.