A convoy of more than 100 trucks have rolled into Ottawa for a rally at Parliament Hill against federal energy policies.

Last week, the “United We Roll Convoy for Canada” began rolling across the country from Red Deer, Alta. to bring attention to what they said was the Trudeau government’s lack of support for the energy sector.

Lead organizer Glen Carritt told The Canadian Press that protesters planned on parking 200 vehicles in the streets surrounding Parliament Hill to join thousands of people in front of the House of Commons at around 11 a.m.

Some trucks carried signs which read, “Alberta has had enough,” “Canadian oil before Saudi oil,” and “Axe the carbon oil tax.”

During a Facebook Live video, protester Mark Friesen from Saskatoon told CTVNews.ca Producer Rachel Aiello that “politicians had sold them out.”

CTV Ottawa’s Catherine Lathem said the protesters’ pro-pipeline message is something they want to deliver personally to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“They said Justin Trudeau is not for the people and they say Canada is hurting. And that’s why they’ve literally driven across the country,” she told CTV News Channel. “They said they’re under Justin Trudeau’s window so they can’t ignore them.’”

Earlier this morning, Ottawa’s Twitter account for traffic updates warned drivers to expect delays this morning and urged motorists to find alternative routes around that part of the city.

While the group is made up of oil producers, farmers, the truck convoy has included some controversial fringe elements, after an open invitation was given to the Yellow Vest protestors.

Critics have accused the group of having racial elements and xenophobia, but the Yellow Vest group argue they’re simply advocating better immigration policies.

Friesen said the yellow vest “does not represent racism, it does not represent violence … [but] represents Canada and Canadians.” He added that if politicians wanted to keep their jobs, they have to “represent the people they’re paid to represent.”

“Don’t think you can come to this building [Parliament Hill’] … and sign away our sovereignty,” he said.

Protest organizers have told Lathem that Andrew Scheer would come out and speak with them. But this has not been confirmed by Scheer’s office.

