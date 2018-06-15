Protest camp torn down near dawn at Saskatchewan legislature
The Justice for our Stolen Children camp is dismantled on June 15, 2018. (CREESON AGECOUTAY/CTV REGINA)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 12:37PM EDT
REGINA - A camp on the Saskatchewan legislature lawn where people had been protesting racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers has been dismantled.
The protesters included the mother of Colten Boushie, an Indigenous man who was killed by a farmer in 2016.
Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, says the removal happened around dawn and was peaceful.
A spokesman for Premier Scott Moe says the government respects everyone's right to peaceful protest.
But Jim Billington says the camp violated a ban on overnight camping, burning wood or putting up signs in the park surrounding the legislature.
He says the protesters were told several times since March that they were breaking the law and were given an eviction notice on June 5.
