

The Canadian Press





REGINA - A camp on the Saskatchewan legislature lawn where people had been protesting racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers has been dismantled.

The protesters included the mother of Colten Boushie, an Indigenous man who was killed by a farmer in 2016.

Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, says the removal happened around dawn and was peaceful.

A spokesman for Premier Scott Moe says the government respects everyone's right to peaceful protest.

But Jim Billington says the camp violated a ban on overnight camping, burning wood or putting up signs in the park surrounding the legislature.

He says the protesters were told several times since March that they were breaking the law and were given an eviction notice on June 5.