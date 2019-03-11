

CTVNews.ca staff , with a report from Ryan MacDonald





Rooster owners are crying “fowl” over a proposed rooster ban in the Cape Breton region, following complaints about the birds’ noise and smell.

"I don't think it's quite fair. These [roosters] are some of the greatest pets you'd ever want to have,” owner David Jones told CTV Atlantic, adding the birds aren’t as noisy as people think.

“They're a great draw in the neighbourhood … they're quite trainable,” Jones said. “There [are] kids that have these as pets … it'd be a shame to see them lose them.”

He added he hasn’t heard any complaints from neighbors and claims “everybody loves them.”

But regional municipality planner Malcolm Gillis told CTV Atlantic the council has received complaints from people over the past several years.

“[I was told] neighbours haven't been practicing good animal husbandry … keeping the animals quiet, or not managing the odour coming from the animals,” Gillis said.

So in the past several months, the region’s council has worked with a special committee – made up of residents, farmers and police -- to create a bylaw outright banning rooster ownership for people who don’t live on farms.

The council hasn’t adopted the current draft of the bylaw yet, but some council representatives have said enforcing the bylaw could be difficult. They are also considering an amendment which would scrap the ban in rural areas or altogether. Gillis stressed that annoyed residents simply want roosters to “behave” themselves.

Meanwhile, an online petition has more than 500 signatures from people who don’t support the rooster ban in its current form.

Steve Gillespie, a representative for one of the districts in the Cape Breton region, called the debate “Rooster-gate 2019.” He said he’s heard from residents who argue that a “total ban may not be appropriate.”

“I think we have to divide this [ban] into urban, suburban and rural areas," he suggested, reasoning there should be different restrictions for different areas.

Rooster owners and their supporters are now planning to bring their birds to a Tuesday council meeting to further discuss the bylaw.

But they likely won’t be allowed in council chambers with the birds in tow. Gillespie said, “I don't think it's going to fly.”

However, Jones said being left out of the meeting wouldn’t matter.

"If they don't allow us in, that's fine too -- as long as we're outside to show our support for everybody,” he said. “I'm sure there will be a lot of other people there with theirs."