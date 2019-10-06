

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. - The BC SPCA says it executed a warrant at a Surrey property were it suspected cock fighting was taking place.

A spokeswoman says in a statement that the society did not seize any birds from the property.

Marcie Moriarty says investiagtors did seize evidence, which they are currently processing to determine if a criminal offence has been committed.

She says it is too early to identify individuals or specific recommendations for charges.

Under the criminal code, it is illegal to participate in the fighting or baiting of birds; as well as in the training, transporting or breeding of birds for fighting purposes.

It is also illegal to build and maintain an arena for animal fighting, or allow one to be established on a property the person owns or occupies.