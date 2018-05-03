

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Police in Calgary say a prominent local chef and restaurant owner has been charged with sexual assault.

Police allege a man followed a 21-year-old employee into a bathroom during a social gathering in January in downtown Calgary.

It's alleged the man cornered the woman in a stall and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the woman pushed the man away and left the bathroom.

Michael John Noble, who is 56, has been charged with sexual assault.

Police confirm Noble is the same man who runs well-known Calgary restaurants The Nash and Notable.