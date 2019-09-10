

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives continued to build a sizable lead in early Manitoba election returns Tuesday and were edging toward the 29 seats needed for a second consecutive majority government.

Pallister himself was declared the winner in his Winnipeg constituency of Fort Whyte.

He dropped the writ more than a year ahead of the scheduled voting date, hoping to secure backing to continue his program of cost-cutting and tax reductions.

It was a four-week summertime campaign that offered few surprises and saw Pallister run a front-runner's campaign.

He participated in only one leaders debate and most of his campaign promises were small additions to measures taken in his first term.

The New Democrats, with 12 seats and under leader Wab Kinew, aimed to win back government or at the very least shore up the support that deserted them in 2016.

"Our work is done. Now it's up to the people of Manitoba to make their choice," Kinew said outside the legislature earlier Tuesday.

It was a campaign that focused on health care and money.

Pallister reduced the provincial sales tax by one point to seven per cent and fulfilled an election promise to reduce annual deficits, but his fiscal restraint has stirred up controversy.

Subsidies for everything from public housing to sleep apnea machines to physiotherapy have been cut. Three hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg have been downgraded and no longer handle life-threatening cases such as heart attacks.

The New Democrats focused on Pallister's health-care reforms throughout the campaign and promised to reverse some of the changes.

Opinion polls have suggested the election has been a contest between two leaders who are not popular on a personal level.

Pallister has been criticized for the five or so weeks he spends each year at his vacation home in Costa Rica and for making unscripted remarks, such as when he warned of a possible "race war" over Indigenous spotlight-hunting at night.

Kinew has come under scrutiny over criminal charges that included two counts of assaulting a former girlfriend that were stayed by the Crown.

The Liberals hit the hustings with new leader Dougald Lamont, who won the St. Boniface byelection in 2018. That win gave the Liberals four seats and official party status -- something they hoped to maintain at the very least.

The Liberals ran on boosting public spending by $1.4 billion or more annually, mainly to aid health care and education.