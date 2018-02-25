

The Canadian Press





CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- B.C.'s Independent Investigation Office is looking into a fatal incident involving Chilliwack Mounties.

The IIO says it was notified by the RCMP that officers had an interaction with a man Saturday afternoon after responding to reports of a parental abduction.

The agency says police reported the man went into medical distress and later died after officers deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon.

IIO Investigators have been at the scene obtaining evidence, reviewing available surveillance camera footage, and interviewing both civilian witnesses and police officers.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia.

It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.