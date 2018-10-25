

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials at a Toronto private school say they “deeply regret” that some parents were offended after a play accused of containing “gratuitous anti-Semitic” content was performed for students.

On Monday, two dozen parents of students attending Bishop Strachan School – an all-girls private day and boarding school – sent a letter to the boards of governors and trustees to share their objections to an adaptation of the play “The Merchant of Venice” that was presented to Grade 11 students by a U.K. theatre company last week.

In a copy of the letter provided to CTVNews.ca by one of the parents, the group said the production missed the mark in its attempt to link anti-Semitic messages in Shakespeare’s play to those used by Hitler during the Holocaust.

“Instead, Box Clever materially exaggerated the anti-Semitic sentiment of the original version of the play and sadly introduced the Holocaust in a humorous light that minimized its impact and offended many of the Jewish students whose families were personally affected,” the parents wrote.

Box Clever’s website, however, states that their adaptation of the play “masterfully proves that the events and issues still resonate 400 years after Shakespeare as the play speaks to each new generation.”

The letter said the parents weren’t opposed to the teaching of “The Merchant of Venice” or addressing racially charged subject matter with their children, but the adaptation’s “blatant anti-Semitism,” which was intended as satire, may have been misunderstood by the school’s young audience because they weren’t adequately prepared ahead of time.

“Many teachers did not explain to the students the intent and reasoning behind the blatant anti-Semitism in the play and instead there was a divisive classroom of students either supporting or criticizing the play,” the letter said. – changed the quote

According to the parents, students told them they were expected to yell “Hallelujah” in response to the actor onstage shouting anti-Semitic statements such as “Burn their Synagogues,” “Take away their holy books,” and “Burn the Jews” to mimic how Hitler brainwashed youth before the Holocaust.

In addition to the chanting, the letter said the theatre company told a Grade 11 drama student to build a nose that was “as large and offensive as possible” to be used in the play. The parents also took issue with the casual way references to events during the Holocaust, such as Kristallnacht and Jewish people boarding trains to concentration camps, were portrayed in the play.

Lastly, the complaint said Hitler was depicted in a “favourable light, as a humorous and likable individual.”

Finding a resolution

Kate Jamieson, the director of marketing and communications for Bishop Strachan School, said in an emailed statement that the school is committed to discussing and dealing with “complicated” issues.

“We believe that different perspectives and experiences enrich learning and affirm our commitment to excellence,” the statement read.

The statement also addressed the controversy surrounding the play itself.

“The play confronted issues of anti-Semitism and challenged hate and prejudice across the centuries, to make the point that we still have a great deal of work to do, and to use the play as an opportunity to learn,” the statement said. “It is not a comfortable subject nor one that is easily addressed. We deeply regret that some students and parents were upset by the presentation.”

The group of parents said the administration’s apologies to the Jewish students who felt hurt by the presentation don’t go far enough.

“To remedy the damage already done, we believe the school needs to act quickly to hopefully reverse the harmful effects of this production,” the parents said. “We think it is imperative that the school engages with professional organizations who are equipped to handle the sensitive and delicate subjects of bigotry and prejudice.”

The parents suggested the school work with well-known Jewish organizations, such as Simon Wiesenthal, B’nai Brith, and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, to discuss the themes presented in the play.

School official said they're meeting with concerned parents to “address any unresolved issues.”