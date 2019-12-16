TORONTO -- Toronto police and the family of Barry and Honey Sherman said the private investigation into the billionaire couple's murders is now over.

On Monday morning, police and the family released a joint statement to announce the private investigation, led by the family’s lawyer Brian Greenspan, is now closed.

Police also reminded the public that the police investigation still remains active and ongoing.

The update came as the family, who were not present at the news conference, marked two years since the billionaire couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in their mansion at 50 Old Colony Road on Dec. 15, 2017.

For the full story, read more on CTV News Toronto.