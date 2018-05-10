

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's privacy commissioner is looking into two potential privacy breaches involving police, including one that concerns a surveillance image of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna.

Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish says in a statement that the incidents under investigation involve the Peel regional and Toronto police forces.

A spokeswoman for the commissioner later provided more details in an email to The Canadian Press.

Andrea Corlett says the incident involving Toronto police concerns the “alleged unauthorized disclosure of a CCTV image of Roberto Osuna.”

The Blue Jays relief pitcher was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball Tuesday after being charged with assault.

Corlett says the incident involving Peel police is about the “alleged unauthorized disclosure of police documents obtained from the Police Information Portal.”

That case concerns three people who were arrested for cocaine possession in 2016.