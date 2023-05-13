Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.
A judge in April dismissed the federal privacy watchdog's bid for a declaration that the social media giant, now known as Meta, broke the law governing the use of personal information.
The application was brought by the watchdog in relation to its 2019 investigation of Facebook, conducted jointly with British Columbia's privacy commissioner, which found shortcomings in its privacy practices.
The investigation followed a complaint that British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica was able to access the private data of millions of Facebook users without their consent.
Facebook disputed the findings and did not agree to implement any recommendations.
The watchdog asked the Federal Court in 2020 to require Facebook to correct its privacy practices to conform with a law governing how the private sector can use personal information, but that application was dismissed as well.
