

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Calgary’s Brenna Rose





A Calgary educator says she was forced to leave her job as the principal of a Catholic school because of her attempts to help LGBTQ students.

Speaking exclusively to CTV Calgary, Barb Hamilton said she reluctantly quit her position at St. Joseph Elementary Junior High School in 2017.

“Their perspective is, I resigned and mine is, I wasn’t given a choice,” she said.

At issue, Hamilton said, was an affidavit she filed as part of a court case involving gay-straight alliances in Alberta schools. She said in the affidavit that she was aware of 10 LGBTQ students in her school who had hurt themselves or dealt with offensive comments from friends or relatives.

Hamilton said she went to the Calgary Catholic School District for help, but didn’t see any changes.

She has since filed two human rights complaints against the publicly funded school board, arguing that it discriminated against her by refusing to employ her because of her religious beliefs, sexual orientation and marital status. She hopes taking her complaints public will help other people facing similar situations.

“I don’t think silence contributes constructive solutions to the problem,” she said.

The Calgary Catholic School District said in a statement that it supports students’ needs by providing “welcoming, caring respectful and safe learning environments for all.”