SASKATOON -- The pandemic has made it extremely difficult for those outside the country to visit in person, and the Royal Family is no exception. But they’re making do with technology.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, used the video-conference app Zoom to virtually check in with leaders of the Canadian reserve regiment: the Prince Edward Island Regiment, the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment in eastern Ontario and the Saskatchewan Dragoons.

He serves as their colonel-in-chief. The virtual visit, which took place earlier this month, also involved Prince Edward checking in with two reserve units in the United Kingdom.

According to several tweets from the Royal Family’s official account, Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest child heard about the units’ “achievements and challenges over the last year” related to the pandemic.

The @London_Regt mobilised 70 Reserve soldiers within days to support the civilian response to the pandemic last year, and they have been manning mobile testing sites in London. pic.twitter.com/jLK51hHwO0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 17, 2021

The Earl heard from three @CanadianArmy Regiments, about their activities over the last year ����



�� The Saskatchewan Dragoons; The Prince Edward Island Regiment; The Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment pic.twitter.com/xnZoCpSVSU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 17, 2021

Although the virtual visit was brought on by travel restrictions, the royals have been turning to technology in lieu of flying for some time now.

So far, members of the Royal Family have used video conferencing apps to virtually open new health facilities, give addresses and speak with and encourage front-line workers.

The Earl also spoke to the @WessexYeomanry, who have been visited in previous years in the UK and overseas by HRH, as their Honorary Royal Colonel, about their plans for 2021.



�� After months of lockdown, the Regiment has been able to get back to their essential tank training. pic.twitter.com/Xs27mTmKLM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 17, 2021

Last year, to mark Canada Day, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, spoke online with health-care workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia.