

The Canadian Press





TIGNISH, P.E.I. -- They say it takes a village to raise a child, and one small P.E.I. community has been personifying that proverb after a single mother gave birth to triplets.

Residents of Tignish, a town of roughly 700 in western P.E.I., have come forward to help Hayley Arsenault, who gave birth on Jan. 5 at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

There's even a signup sheet to keep track of daily shifts to babysit Hogan, Rylan and Finn.

Among the sitters: Alice Mokler and her two sisters, all retirees and grandmothers.

Mokler says the sisters enjoy feeding and cuddling the babies, and are already developing a bond with the month-old triplets.

Arsenault says she reached out for help on social media because her mom was going back to work, and securing some help at home would give her parents some peace of mind.

She says she's thankful for the outpouring of support, noting neighbours have organized a benefit for her and the triplets on Feb. 25.