Prince Charles to come face to face with 'woolly doppelganger' on royal tour
The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by a sheepish figure when he arrives in Canada on May 17: his own "woolly doppelgänger."
Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John's, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
But the CEO of the Campaign for Wool in Canada says that's not even the "pièce de résistance" of the prince's woolly welcome.
Matthew Rowe says the non-profit industry association will also present its royal patron with a wool sculpture of his mother, the Queen.
Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin says she spent hundreds of hours on each of the busts, using a barbed needle to sculpt the fine details of the royals' faces.
Péloquin says she feels like she got to know the prince over the course of his wool double's creation, and she's excited to see his real-life counterpart's face when the two meet.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.
