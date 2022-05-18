Prince Charles receives military award as second day of Canadian royal tour begins
Prince Charles was invested as an extraordinary commander in the Order of Military Merit and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial as he began the second day of his Platinum Jubilee tour of Canada.
The prince and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Canada Tuesday, spending the day in Newfoundland and Labrador before flying to Ottawa in the evening.
Mid-morning Wednesday, Prince Charles, in a dark blue pinstriped suit, and Camilla, in a blue coat, arrived with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to a large drawing room at Rideau Hall. They were greeted by the vice-chief of defence staff, Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen, before taking their places in the front of the room for the ceremony.
The Order of Military Merit is marking its 50th anniversary this year. The prince has accepted nine honorary appointments and three honorary ranks in the Canadian Armed Forces.
"He has been there for our troops at those most important times," said Ian McCowan, the secretary to the Governor General, who was acting as the master of ceremonies.
"During the Afghanistan campaign, visiting troops on the ground writing to wounded soldiers, offering support to the families of the fallen, sharing our country's pride and gratitude for service."
He and Simon shook hands, and touched the medal, which sat between them on a blue velvet display.
The order recognizes conspicuous merit and exceptional service by active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
The couple then left Rideau Hall to travel to the National War Memorial. A couple dozen onlookers gathered at the roadside outside the grounds of Rideau Hall, waving as the motorcade passed.
A modest crowd awaited them at the memorial, but Cecile Dumont wasn't taking any chances and got there at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"I wanted to get the best spot. I'm a real royalist, their No. 1 fan," she said. "It's history in the making, the future king is here in Ottawa."
For the 2011 royal visit from Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Dumont camped overnight on Parliament Hill with a crowd of other royal fans to get a good vantage point. She was surprised she was the only one at the war memorial at 7 a.m. Wednesday to see Prince Charles.
The onlookers cheered and clapped as the couple's car arrived at the memorial.
Charles and Camilla have arrived. “Welcome to Canada” said someone in the crowd. #cdnpoli #ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/nGyBKqAf5Q— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) May 18, 2022
The couple stood still in front of the memorial while a bugler played the Last Post. Then the prince and Camilla observed a minute of silence, before laying a wreath and a bouquet of flowers on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Following the ceremony, Prince Charles and Camilla took several minutes to greet people in the crowd, one of whom handed Camilla a bunch of orange tulips. They shook hands and spoke to people heavily guarded by security before getting in the car to head to the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral for a prayer service.
Prince Charles, and Camilla—tulips in hand— have gotten into their car and are off to their next stop in the nation’s capital. For more: https://t.co/xYvnt8sXcp #ottnews #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tGtsx30s54— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) May 18, 2022
They will also meet with a displaced Ukrainian woman and her two sons.
They will also make a visit to Ottawa's famed ByWard Market, visit a local school, speak with female Afghan refugees and meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Prince Charles and Camilla's final event of the day is a Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Hall.
Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to use that occasion to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022
