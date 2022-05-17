Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived Tuesday in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that will largely focus on reconciliation with Indigenous people.
Under partly cloudy skies, the couple landed at St. John's International Airport aboard a Canadian government jet. They then headed by motorcade to a welcome ceremony at the provincial legislature with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.
The couple were met by an honour guard and various dignitaries before shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with people in the crowd. On the steps leading to the legislature, about 100 schoolchildren waved small Canadian and provincial flags.
Grade 6 student Anna Jeans said she was thrilled at the possibility she might get a high-five from Charles or Camilla. "I'm very excited," she said, bouncing on her toes. "It's a big opportunity for me."
Nearby, Tara Kelly -- wearing a homemade fascinator with a tall plume of green feathers -- said she's long been a fan of the Royal Family. "It's a fantasy," she said.
Inside the Confederation Building's purple-lit foyer, the prince and the duchess looked on as Innu elder Elizabeth Penashue offered a blessing and Inuk soprano Deantha Edmunds sang.
The event began with a land acknowledgment honouring the province's five Indigenous groups as well as the Beothuk people, who were among the first inhabitants of Newfoundland, their history stretching back 9,000 years.
Simon welcomed Charles and Camilla to Canada in Inuktitut. She asked Charles and Camilla to listen to the Indigenous groups they will meet in Canada and to learn their stories.
"I encourage you to learn the truth of our history -- the good and the bad," she said. "In this way, we will promote healing, understanding and respect. And in this way, we will also promote reconciliation."
The prince started his speech by noting that the land that became Canada has been cared for by Indigenous people -- First Nations, Metis and Inuit -- for thousands of years.
"We must find new ways to come to terms with the darker and more difficult aspects of the past, acknowledging, reconciling and striving to do better," he said. "It is a process that starts with listening."
The prince said he had spoken with the Governor General about the "vital process" of reconciliation.
"(It's) not a one-off act, of course, but an ongoing commitment to healing, respect and understanding," he said. "I know that our visit this week comes at an important moment with Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples across Canada, committing to reflect honestly and openly on the past."
Charles and Camilla then moved on to Government House, the official residence of Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, the Queen's representative in the province.
Outside the residence, they will take part in a reconciliation prayer with Indigenous leaders at the Heart Garden, which was built to honour Indigenous children who attended the province's residential schools.
Earlier in the day, Trudeau said reconciliation will form part of the discussions Charles and Camilla engage in during their visit. But the prime minister avoided answering when asked if he thinks the Queen should apologize for the legacy of residential schools.
"Reconciliation has been a fundamental priority for this government ever since we got elected, and there are many, many things that we all have to work on together," he said. "But we know it's not just about government and Indigenous people. It's about everyone doing their part, and that's certainly a reflection that everyone's going to be having."
Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to make a request for an apology to the prince and duchess during a reception Wednesday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Caron has said residential school survivors have told her an apology from the Queen is important as she is Canada's head of state and the leader of the Anglican Church. "The Royals have a moral responsibility to participate and contribute and advance reconciliation," Caron said in Ottawa on Monday.
Earlier this year, Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools when Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors visited the Vatican. He will travel to Canada to deliver the apology this summer.
Leaders from four of Newfoundland and Labrador's Indigenous groups were expected to attend the prayer ceremony at the lieutenant-governor's residence in St. John's. Elders and residential school survivors were also invited to take part in a smudging ceremony, musical performances, a land acknowledgment and a moment of silence.
Charles and Camilla will then tour Quidi Vidi, a former fishing community in the east end of St. John's.
The couple are expected to arrive in Ottawa tonight. Their tour will also take them to the Northwest Territories.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.
-- With files from Michael MacDonald in Halifax and Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments
The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada. The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate today to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: poll
Many Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
Drugs tunnel the length of six football fields links Tijuana, San Diego
U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel -- running about the length of a six football fields -- from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
Who are the voters in Ontario? Here's the breakdown
This map breaks down who the voters are in Ontario and how they cast their ballots in 2018. There are 124 ridings in Ontario—and each one is made up of a diverse population with key concerns about how the province is governed.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Canada’s first 'urban format' IKEA is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what will be different
Canada’s first “urban format” IKEA location is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police did not request Emergencies Act during convoy protest: interim chief
The Ottawa Police Services did not formally request that the federal government invoke the Emergencies Act during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, the city’s interim police chief told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in the city. The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since early March.
Barrie
-
Three GTA men arrested in Barrie kidnapping: police
Barrie police say they arrested three suspects accused of kidnapping a man last month from a parking lot in the city's south end.
-
Man rescues distressed pup from hot car
A woman accused of leaving her puppy in a hot car in Bradford has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.
-
Innisfil armed carjacking under investigation
South Simcoe police say they are investigating a daytime carjacking in Innisfil after an armed suspect shoved a senior to the ground before taking off in her vehicle.
Kitchener
-
'Unable to enjoy their backyards in peace': Neighbours of Flag Raiders share concerns as paintball business seeks approval
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
-
SHANNON'S WEATHER
SHANNON'S WEATHER | Frost advisories issued as cooler temperatures return
After a stretch of summer-like weather, cooler temperatures have returned, prompting frost advisories.
-
Owners sell Niagara IceDogs to Brantford GM
The owners of the Niagara IceDogs announced Tuesday that they had decided to sell the team to Darren DeDobbelaer, the general manager of the Brantford Bandits and Brantford 99ers.
London
-
North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols
A police investigation has been sparked after a north London, Ont. playground was vandalized with hate symbols.
-
Second person charged after shots fired in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
A second person has been charged after shots were fired in an east London, Ont. neighbourhood last Wednesday, according to police.
-
Suspect sought after firearm, fentanyl found inside hidden vehicle compartment: Sarnia police
The Sarnia Police Service is searching for a suspect who was previously in police custody but then released after finding fentanyl and a Glock handgun in a hidden compartment of the suspect’s vehicle.
Windsor
-
Man facing fraud charge after allegedly taking more than $800,000 from victims
A Windsor man is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged investment scheme that defrauded more than $800,000 from multiple victims.
-
Delay in court case of man charged in hit-and-run that killed Windsor boy
There was a delay in court proceedings Tuesday in the hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of a seven-year-old Windsor boy.
-
20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last year
A guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.
Montreal
-
Site of former Hells Angels Quebec den sold for $710,000; proceeds going to anti-crime projects
Quebec has sold the former Hells Angels den in Sherbrooke, Que. for close to three-quarters of a million dollars.
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
-
Research group says whales that turned up in Montreal haven't been seen since Sunday
A marine mammal research group is reporting that the two minke whales spotted near Montreal last week haven't been seen for more than 48 hours.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Minnedosa
The Town of Minnedosa, Man., has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the region.
-
Permanent public washroom to open in downtown Winnipeg
A permanent public washroom is set to open this month in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan Library
A group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged in connection with 4 alleged sex assaults at Chinook Centre
A 28-year-old man faces four counts of sexual assault following an investigation into reported offences at CF Chinook Centre.
-
Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summer
The Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.
-
The best patios in Calgary, according to OpenTable
Eleven Calgary locations are among those featured on a list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining.
Edmonton
-
Hunter's wife testifies she warned husband not to drink and drive the night he died
A hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta Education to begin piloting science, French curricula in September
The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.
Vancouver
-
Sex offender who posed as modelling agent argues in appeal he'll be lower risk as he gets older
A British Columbia sex offenders who posed as a modelling agent, using "auditions" as a way to lure victims even after being charged, lost an appeal to change his sentence this month.
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Why has Vancouver seen a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes? Expert says pandemic not the only factor
The COVID-19 pandemic may have marked a significant increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Metro Vancouver, but one expert from the University of British Columbia says the Asian community has been blamed for other issues in the past, like housing costs.
Politics
-
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
-
Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments
The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada. The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate today to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Health
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
-
U.K. officials: 4 men infected with 'rare' monkeypox in London
British health authorities say they have identified four 'rare and unusual' cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. official says Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins
Two senior U.S. defence intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena' - commonly termed UFOs - but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain.
-
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
-
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
-
Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskyy video address
The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
Stocks rise on Wall Street; report shows strong retail sales
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors review an encouraging report on retail sales and a mixed batch of earnings updates from several big retailers.
-
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
-
Nestle is flying baby formula into America as shortage continues
Nestle is rushing baby formula into the United States via airfreight in a bid to ease a nationwide shortage that is unnerving parents around the country.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
-
Lionel Messi to Miami as co-owner, player in 2023: report
Lionel Messi will come to play for Inter Miami CF with a 35 per cent ownership stake when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June 2023, Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports reported. Messi's camp denied the claims, per French outlet Le Parisien.
Autos
-
U.S. road deaths in 2022 were highest in 16 years
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked
It’s another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.