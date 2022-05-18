Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Ottawa Ukrainian church on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral today as they visit the national capital.
After the prayer service, the royal couple is scheduled to meet with a displaced Ukrainian woman and her two sons.
The second day of the royal tour includes stops at the National War Memorial, a local school and a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The couple will also make a visit to the ByWard Market to meet vendors, and Charles will speak with female Afghan refugees and attend a sustainable finance roundtable.
Prince Charles and Camilla's final event of the day is a Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Hall.
Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to use that occasion to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential schools.
The three-day tour began Tuesday in St. John's, N.L., with a focus on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada
-
LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG | Live updates: Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Worry, buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation crept up in April as the cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher.
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is 'actively researching and investigating' the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Ottawa Ukrainian church on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral today as they visit the national capital.
'Please' before 'cheese': Answers to your royal etiquette questions
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau answers your questions about how to address the royal couple, how to dress if you're meeting them, and whether or not you can ask for a selfie.
First transgender federal party leader calls for national anti-trans hate strategy
The Green Party of Canada is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a 'rising tide of hate' both in Canada and abroad. Amita Kuttner, who is Canada's first transgender federal party leader, made the call during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Canadians in the dark about how their data is collected and used, report finds
A new report says digital technology has become so widespread at such a rapid pace that Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them or how it is used.
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
Finland, Sweden officially apply for NATO membership
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
Another teen boy charged after armed carjacking in Toronto
Another teenage boy has been charged following an armed carjacking in Toronto last week, as the city faces a growing number of carjackings.
-
Ontario man's van has travelled nearly 1M kilometres. Here's his secret
An Ontario man who has nearly 1 million-kilometres on his car is sharing his secret of how he did it.
-
Leaders of Ontario political parties spread out in effort to gather votes
The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are spreading out in search of votes as the election campaign moves past the halfway mark.
Ottawa
-
'Please' before 'cheese': Answers to your royal etiquette questions
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau answers your questions about how to address the royal couple, how to dress if you're meeting them, and whether or not you can ask for a selfie.
-
LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG | Live updates: Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa
Follow along for live updates on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla's visit to Ottawa on Wednesday.
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Witnesses take the stand in Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial of Barrie businessman Paul Sadlon entered day two with a boss and two colleagues of the complainant taking the stand.
-
Election signs defaced in Simcoe North triggering OPP investigation
Green Party candidate Krystal Brooks said someone vandalized the election signs on her front lawn with a racist message.
-
Three GTA men arrested in Barrie kidnapping: police
Barrie police say they arrested three suspects accused of kidnapping a man last month from a parking lot in the city's south end.
Kitchener
-
Search continues for missing man in Cambridge, still no cause released in child's death
The search continued Tuesday for a man police say may have information about the death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge. Neighbours also shared their concerns about the police response.
-
Human remains found in water near Dunnville
Provincial police have launched an investigation after human remains were found in the water in Dunnville, just northwest of Port Maitland.
-
Police officer taken to hospital after crash near Woodstock, Ont.
An OPP officer has been taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle collision just outside of Woodstock, Ont.
London
-
Early morning shooting being investigated by London police
London, Ont. police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city.
-
London, Ont. driver could face up to $10,000 fine
An 18-year-old could face up to a $10,000 fine and will be without a vehicle and drivers licence for the next little while.
-
$20M pot bust in Norfolk County
OPP in Norfolk County have made a $20-million drug bust.
Windsor
-
Essex County road paving projects impacted by inflation
Essex County Council is looking at the impact of inflation on road paving materials for upcoming projects.
-
Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says there’s a chance of showers on Wednesday and temperatures will be slightly below average.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation crept up in April as the cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher.
Montreal
-
Legault insists health care will be unchanged under Bill 96, calls out 'disinformation'
Peppered with questions on Bill 96, Legault said there's been 'disinformation' spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong. In fact, the bill is confusing on that point and the details still haven't been fully explained.
-
Animal rights activists want to take Longueuil, Quebec to court over deer cull
Animal rights activists have filed a lawsuit against the City of Longueuil and the Quebec government for what they are calling an "unnecessary and cruel slaughter" to control the deer population at Michel-Chartrand Park.
-
Car flips over after colliding with taxi on Sainte-Catherine Street
Montreal police is investigating the events leading up to a collision between a vehicle and a taxi early Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Former RCMP officer testifies that warning tweet in N.S. mass shooting took too long
A former RCMP officer told a Nova Scotia public inquiry on Tuesday that a tweet warning the public about the mass shooter driving a replica police vehicle should have been sent immediately after he ordered it, not two crucial hours later.
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Federal regulator demands answers from Bell MTS over landline service complaints
Federal regulators are demanding answers and solutions from the bell MTS after several Manitobans have spoken out about their landline phone service which they call unacceptable.
-
What Manitobans can expect for gas prices this summer
As gas prices reached a new Canadian record once again, an expert said that Manitobans could be spared from the record-high prices – for now.
-
Worry, buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Deer Ridge house fire
A Tuesday night fire in a southeast neighbourhood has left one man dead.
-
Alberta's Kenney to learn fate as party announces results of leadership review vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to learn today if he still has enough support from his party to stay on as leader.
-
Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series
Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Kenney to learn fate as party announces results of leadership review vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to learn today if he still has enough support from his party to stay on as leader.
-
Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series
Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Set to get wet
Morning sun will give way to clouds by midday and then some showers and periods of rain.
Vancouver
-
B.C. council votes to return Queen Charlotte to original Indigenous village name
The council of Queen Charlotte, B.C., has decided to change the name of the village back to its ancestral Haida name of Daajing Giids.
-
'So disappointing': B.C. charities struggling as gas prices soar
The soaring cost of gas is hitting charities in Metro Vancouver hard and organizations are worried they will soon have to make tough decisions and cuts to services if they don’t get some relief.
-
Parents anxiously awaiting updates as Health Canada assesses COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Nearly three weeks after Moderna became the first pharmaceutical company to apply for Health Canada approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for young children, the regulatory agency is tight-lipped about progress.
Politics
-
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
-
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
-
Joly heads to UN to mobilize action on food crisis sparked by invasion of Ukraine
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will travel to New York today for two days of meetings at the UN to help mobilize a global response to the food security crisis resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law
A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Tennessee's first-of-its-kind law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
Sci-Tech
-
Livestreamed mass shooting shows more internet regulations needed: experts
Police say the Buffalo supermarket shooter mounted a camera to his helmet to stream his assault live on Twitch. The move was apparently intended to echo the massacre in New Zealand by inspiring copycats and spreading his racist beliefs.
-
Canadians in the dark about how their data is collected and used, report finds
A new report says digital technology has become so widespread at such a rapid pace that Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them or how it is used.
-
U.S. official says Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins
Two senior U.S. defence intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena' - commonly termed UFOs - but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
-
Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema
The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
U.K. company scraps ‘unlimited holiday’ plan after finding staff took fewer days off
A U.K-based recruiting company is scrapping its unlimited vacation policy for employees in favour of a fixed vacation limit of 32 days, a policy that its founder says will offer more ‘clarity’ on vacation standards.
-
Global stocks mixed after U.S. retail data offset rate fears
Global stock markets were mixed and Wall Street futures were lower Wednesday after positive U.S. retail sales data helped to offset concern the Federal Reserve might consider more rate hikes to cool inflation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation crept up in April as the cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Girmay out of Giro after eye injury caused by prosecco cork
An accident with a prosecco cork while celebrating his historic stage victory at the Giro d'Italia forced Biniam Girmay to pull out of the race on Wednesday.
-
Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series
Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Russian gymnast gets 1-year ban for wearing pro-war symbol
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has been given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
Autos
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.