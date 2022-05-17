Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
The royal couple's itinerary in Newfoundland includes a welcome ceremony at the provincial legislature with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, followed by a visit to Government House, the official residence of Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, the Queen's representative in the province.
Outside the residence, they will take part in a reconciliation prayer with Indigenous leaders at the Heart Garden, which was built to honour Indigenous children who attended the province's residential schools.
Earlier today, Trudeau said reconciliation will form part of the discussions Charles and Camilla engage in during their visit.
But the prime minister avoided answering when asked if he thinks the Queen should apologize for the legacy of residential schools.
Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to make a request for an apology to the prince and duchess during a reception Wednesday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the 10 people killed in the white supremacist attack in Buffalo, confronting again the forces of hatred he once said called him back to seek the White House.
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
NY teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender charged
The body of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared while visiting South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago, has been found and a sex offender has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape, authorities said Monday.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Legault reverting to age-old sport of Anglo-bashing
Today, there are two pieces of Quebec legislation that target religious and linguistic minorities. While he often talks about rights, Justin Trudeau has chosen to stand there, arms folded, and do nothing to defend people whose freedoms are being affected. He appears to be afraid of displeasing François Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not 'a very good idea'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a soccer friendly between Canada and Iran next month in Vancouver is ill-advised. The merits of hosting Iran were raised by a reporter, citing families who had lost loved ones on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new London subway line
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honour. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
Who are the voters in Ontario? Here's the breakdown
This map breaks down who the voters are in Ontario and how they cast their ballots in 2018. There are 124 ridings in Ontario—and each one is made up of a diverse population with key concerns about how the province is governed.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Remains found in Uxbridge pond belong to Toronto man missing since last summer: police
The identity of human remains found in Uxbridge last week are confirmed to belong to a Toronto man who was reported missing last summer.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
Hog's Back Swing Bridge closing for two days of maintenance
The National Capital Commission is closing the Hog’s Back Swing Bridge for two days starting tonight to conduct 'further maintenance on the bridge closing system.'
-
These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining
Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.
Barrie
-
Careless driving blamed for 'preventable road deaths:' OPP
Motorists are urged to be more cautious as preventable road fatalities near a 10-year high, according to provincial police.
-
Public invited to participate in a filming at Barrie's waterfront
The City of Barrie will shoot a video for a survey on Tuesday, and the public is encouraged to participate.
-
'Way too fast for Wyevale:' OPP clock motorist speeding 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
A Tiny Township motorist is accused of stunt driving after speeding more than double the posted limit, according to provincial police.
Kitchener
-
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
-
Police looking for man who tried to photograph young female in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are searching for a man that approached a young female at a school in the area of Chesapeake Drive and Mooring Post Lane in Waterloo.
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
London
-
North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols
A north London, Ont. playground has been vandalized with hate symbols.
-
Second person charged after shots fired in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
A second person has been charged after shots were fired in an east London, Ont. neighbourhood last Wednesday, according to police.
-
Impaired driving charges not just for passenger vehicles
A 28-year-old is facing charges after North Perth OPP pulled over a farm tractor.
Windsor
-
Pelee Island ferry employees vote in favour of strike action
Pelee Island ferry operators have a strong message for their employer.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
-
Windsor-Essex project looks at potential for wind farms to power greenhouse sector
A new joint venture investigates using existing wind farms to power and heat greenhouses in southwestern Ontario.
Montreal
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
Montreal police charge suspect in connection to multiple drive-by shootings
Montreal police (SPVM) announced Tuesday that they captured a fugitive they had been looking for since Jan. 22 in an apartment last Friday.
Atlantic
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Amid flooding issues, Manitoba could see another 20 to 50 mm of rain this week
Southern Manitoba could be hit with another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next few days.
-
Sex workers in Manitoba concerned over proposed legislation bringing changes to hotels
Sex workers in Manitoba are raising concerns about a proposed law aimed at cracking down on human traffickers who use short-term rentals, saying the move could make things less safe for them.
-
Permanent public washroom to open in downtown Winnipeg
A permanent public washroom is set to open this month in downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at home in Thorncliffe
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on Simons Crescent N.W. Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
-
Commuters can visit a 'Puppy Bus' at Anderson CTrain Station Wednesday
The bus will be full of dogs from Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society that are available for pets or snuggles from commuters.
-
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
-
Belgravia house scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A house in the Belgravia neighbourhood went up in flames early Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler days with occasional showers
Teen temperatures are here for a couple days (after back-to-back 20s in Edmonton).
Vancouver
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'It's challenging': Surrey home destroyed in early morning fire
A Surrey home was destroyed after an early morning fire on 100 Avenue near 174A Street.
-
Here's where alcohol will be permitted in Vancouver parks this summer
Those visiting Vancouver's parks will be permitted to consume alcohol in select green spaces again this year as the city's park board unanimously approved another pilot project Monday night.
Politics
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
-
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Health
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
-
U.K. officials: 4 men infected with 'rare' monkeypox in London
British health authorities say they have identified four 'rare and unusual' cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. official says Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins
Two top U.S. defence intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what the government calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena' in the first public congressional hearing in more than 50 years concerning phenomena commonly known as UFOs.
-
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
-
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Heard was cross-examined Tuesday after her testimony in Depp's libel suit against her.
-
Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary
The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d’Or winners – a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
Stocks rise on Wall Street; report shows strong retail sales
Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors review an encouraging report on retail sales and a mixed batch of earnings updates from several big retailers.
-
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
-
Yellen warns Europeans about working with China, urges unity
Even as Western allies grapple with how to counter Russia's assault on Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday that they also must take a wary and united approach to checking China and its business practices.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
-
Trudeau says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not 'a very good idea'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a soccer friendly between Canada and Iran next month in Vancouver is ill-advised. The merits of hosting Iran were raised by a reporter, citing families who had lost loved ones on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
Autos
-
U.S. road deaths in 2022 were highest in 16 years
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked
It’s another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.