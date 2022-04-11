Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday.

Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have accepted the Government of Canada’s invitation to undertake a three-day Royal Tour in May,” reads a statement from Rideau Hall.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have accepted the Government of Canada’s invitation to undertake a three-day Royal Tour in May. This Royal Tour will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories,” reads a statement from Rideau Hall.

This comes as part of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.

“This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities,” said Simon in the release from her office.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said that he and his wife Sophie are looking forward to welcoming Charles and Camilla and “showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.”

Trudeau said the tour will be “an opportunity for Their Royal Highnesses to take part in various initiatives to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to our country, and meet with inspiring Canadians who are making a difference in our communities.”

This visit will be the second time Simon is meeting Charles and Camilla, after meeting them for the first time during her March visit to London.

The couple was last in Canada in 2017, and took part in Canada 150 celebrations. During that tour Charles and Camilla visited Iqaluit, Ottawa, Wellington, and Trenton, Ont., and Gatineau, Que.

The full itinerary of the tour will be coming “at a later date.”