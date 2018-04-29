

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Politicians and religious leaders were set to join mourners in Toronto Sunday evening to remember those killed and injured Monday when a van plowed into dozens of pedestrians along a busy street.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ont. Premier Kathleen Wynne are both expected to attend the "Toronto Strong" vigil at Mel Lastman Square, near the site of the attack in the city's north end. Neither was scheduled to make remarks.

Watch a livestream of the vigil held in Toronto here.

Listed speakers at the event include rabbis, an imam and a Buddhist monk.

Rabbi Eva Goldfinger, who was set to speak at the vigil and specializes in supporting inter-cultural communities and relations, said it's important for people to feel like they have the support of those around them after a tragedy.

"I wanted to contribute in a way that will let people know that we are all in this together and that we need to stick together," said Goldfinger.

"I think a lot of people that are going to be coming want to feel like they're not alone, so I think that they will feel that sense of community."

Police said uniformed officers would be present and visible at the event to ensure the public remains safe throughout.

"The public needs to get together and start the healing process and somehow relate to each other," said Katrina Arrogante, a police spokeswoman.

"Everybody is affected differently and in how hard they've taken this incident."

Before the vigil, attendees were set to take part in what was billed as a walk of "healing and solidarity."

Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted about the event on Saturday, saying it would be a chance for the city to show the world how it responds to tragedy.

But even before the planned events, some gathered at Mel Lastman Square to pay tribute, leaving bouquets of flowers, hand-written posters and votive candles in a makeshift memorial.

On Friday, officials released the names of all eight women and two men who were killed in the incident.

They ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

By Sunday morning, a city-organized fundraiser for the families of those affected had raised more than $1.7 million.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Police say another three attempted murder charges are imminent.