Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

5 things to know for Friday, November 25, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry today, a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses is leaving health-care workers drained, and a rise anti-trans health bills in the U.S. has some Canadian experts expressing concern. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

