Canada

    • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiles at the media before a news conference for a housing announcement in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiles at the media before a news conference for a housing announcement in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    OTTAWA -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.

    The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4.

    Jamaica is a frequent vacation spot for Trudeau, who spent time there in August as well as after Christmas last year.

    He will be travelling with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, after the pair announced earlier this year they were separating following 18 years of marriage.

    At the time, the Prime Minister's Office said Canadians could expect to see the family together, and both said in individual statements they would remain close.

    The office says it consulted the federal ethics commissioner ahead of the coming trip, and that the family will cover the cost of its stay as well as reimburse the cost of travelling on a government plane.

    Trudeau will also remain in contact with staff and receive briefings on issues of the day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

