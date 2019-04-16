

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Ottawa’s Stefan Keyes





The fire at Ottawa’s historic ByWard Market was preventable and connected to the roofing work being done at the time, investigators determined.

The blaze on Friday had caused the roof of the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant to collapse.

Ottawa Fire Service Chief Kim Ayotte told CTV Ottawa “the cause is officially determined to be accidental and preventable.” He added the fire was linked to roofing work. Closed circuit cameras showed at least one roofer working with a torch on top of the building.

Ayotte said he wouldn’t elaborate because the case could end up in court. He also added the fire department officials now think the initial damage estimate was too low.

“We do believe that the damage will be much higher than the $2 million originally estimated,” he said. “But I’m unwilling to comment on what [the final estimate] might be right now, until the insurance companies have a chance to go in an assess.”

Although there were no injuries or loss of life, restaurant employees at the scene on Monday were at a loss of words.

Genevieve Allaire-Stacey was distraught and said that her co-workers “feel like family there.” Her co-worker and long-time restaurant employee Rob Pappas said “we’re all at a great loss.”

Restaurant owner Domenic Santaguida said they’re looking for “places to open up in the short-term. Somewhere else in the city.” He said he was driven by the fact there were 40 or more families who depend on the eatery for their livelihood.

Williams Street, where the fire took place, remains closed as of Tuesday. The Fish Market Restaurant at the end of the street has re-opened but other restaurants might not be so lucky. The Le Mein noodle house might not re-open until next year.

The Milk Shop’s Instagram post said that officials think it might be closed for “a couple of months. Hopefully, we’ll be open sooner than that!”

The ByWard Market was founded by Lt-Col. John By, the builder of the Rideau Canal, in 1827. The roughly four-block square district is one of Canada’s oldest and largest public markets and the capital’s most popular tourist attraction.