Prevent illegal mass data extraction, privacy authorities tell social media firms

Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency

At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social