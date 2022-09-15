Presenters at national gathering on unmarked burials want to break barriers

Kimberly Murray speaks after being appointed as Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools, at a news conference in Ottawa June 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Kimberly Murray speaks after being appointed as Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools, at a news conference in Ottawa June 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament have returned to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. It is a historic opportunity to allow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs to pay tribute to her life and legacy, prior to Monday's national commemorations.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social