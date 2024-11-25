Canada

    • Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House

    Canada's premiers gather for a group photo during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on July 15, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Canada's premiers gather for a group photo during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on July 15, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    OTTAWA -

    Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.

    The re-election of the often unpredictable and protectionist former president has spooked a number of countries as they wait to see if he makes good on promises of mass deportation of undocumented residents and across-the-board import tariffs.

    Premier Doug Ford, who chairs the premiers' association known as the Council of the Federation, tells Trudeau in a letter today that premiers want to be part of a "Team Canada" approach to everything from trade and secure borders to energy, defence and cross-border supply chains.

    He says they also want clarity on how Ottawa will engage with them about the upcoming review of the North American free trade agreement, which has to happen in 2026.

    The federal cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations that was restored earlier this month after the U.S. election is meeting this afternoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

