

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Lawyers for Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball are expected to make arguments in Supreme Court today over a publication ban on documents in the murder trial of a man who used to date his daughter.

A jury found Brandon Phillips guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old former firefighter Larry Wellman, who was shot when he tried to stop a robbery at a St. John's bar on Oct. 3, 2015.

Details leading to Phillips' arrest are part of information related to a search warrant that Ball went to court to keep secret to protect his daughter, who was charged with no crime.

Ball's daughter, Jade, had gone to police on Oct. 5, 2015, to report she was being harassed by a drug dealer for about $40,000 allegedly owed by Phillips who was her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Ball argues in his application for a publication ban that his daughter's "privacy and personal health interests outweigh in importance any right of access to the information" sought by media.

Some details were released in December under a partial publication ban but others were kept under wraps.