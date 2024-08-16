Premature deaths have been tied to tiny air pollutants. Here's how to protect yourself

High levels of tiny air pollutants pose a serious health risk and are clearly linked with premature deaths over the long term, the lead researcher of a new Canadian study says.

The research focused on ultrafine particles that are produced when fossil fuels are burned through industrial activities and vehicles, airplanes, trains and other forms of transportation, said Scott Weichenthal, associate professor at McGill University in Montreal.

"We saw very consistent relationship with mortality for heart and lung disease as well as for lung cancer," Weichenthal said about the new study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, in an interview with CTV's Your Morning on Friday. "Levels can still be quite high for these particles particularly if you live near busy roadways."

The study linked about 1,100 premature deaths per year to ultrafine particles, which are unregulated air pollutants. Led by McGill University researchers, the study was conducted in Canada's two biggest cities, Toronto and Montreal, from 2001 to 2016. It found that ultrafine particles could affect the lungs and bloodstream, suggesting they may contribute to heart and lung diseases and certain forms of cancer.

How to protect yourself from poor air quality

One of the best ways to protect yourself is to use an indoor air filter, which can actively remove the small particles from the air, Weichenthal noted.

Past research has also shown that simple solutions exist to remove compounds left behind by wildfires, known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons or PAHs, including using glass cleaner on windows and other glass surfaces. Washing cotton materials just once after a smoke event can even reduce PAHs by 80 per cent.

For pets, experts have some tips. Owners can limit time spent outdoors, especially when there is poor air quality. When going outside, avoid strenuous activity for both you and your pets. Avoid running outdoors and walk slowly instead so you won't be breathing deeply and exposing yourself more to pollutants. Wipe your pet with a damp cloth after being outside.

Push for regulations

More regulations would help protect both humans and animals from the harmful effects of air pollution, but more research is needed, Weichenthal suggested.

"I think we need to understand how specific emission sources impact air pollution across cities so we can put in policies that will reduce exposure for everyone and reduce the population health effects," Weichenthal said.

While Canada generally has good air quality, researchers now are urging more regulations to keep people safe.

The Canadian government doesn't regulate these ultrafine particles since they are harder to measure, though it has been on Ottawa's radar for years, Weichenthal said.

However, federal and provincial governments have set concentration limits for larger fine particles known as PM2.5, according to McGill University's press release about the study.

"It's just taken a bit longer to develop the kinds of exposure information that we need in order to build the evidence base to support regulations," Weichenthal said.

He said he expects that there will be a move towards regulating the tiny pollutants in coming years.

For the full interview, watch the video above.

With files from CNN and CTVNews.ca