TORONTO -- Lawyers for a former pastor accused in the drowning of his pregnant wife say the woman died in a "tragic accident" or took her own life.
Philip Grandine is accused of secretly sedating his wife with anti-anxiety medication or giving her the drug so that she would be less alert while he continued a clandestine affair.
The Crown alleges he then allowed Anna Karissa Grandine to take a bath on her own while under the influence of the drug, knowing she would be drowsy and vulnerable.
Philip Grandine has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and his lawyers argue the allegations are nothing but speculation.
In his closing arguments, defence lawyer Amit Thakore said there is no evidence Grandine had the drug lorazepam, much less that he gave it to his wife.
Thakore says it was Anna Grandine, not her husband, who researched the drug better known as Ativan online and administered it to herself. He says it's also possible she had an accident while taking a bath and died as a result.
