Pregnant woman loses unborn child in targeted shooting: Vancouver police
Police respond to a double-shooting at a home on Industrial Avenue near Station Street. May 18, 2018. (Steve Murray / CTV Vancouver)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 3:55PM EDT
VANCOUVER - A pregnant woman lost her unborn baby in what police are describing as a targeted double-shooting Friday in Vancouver.
Const. Jason Doucette says the 31-year-old woman from Vancouver was in the third trimester of her pregnancy and she was taken to hospital in critical condition.
He says a 23-year-old man from Langley, B.C., was also taken to hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.
Police say an unidentified man went to the woman's apartment just before 6 a.m.
The woman called 911 to report the shooting and shortly after officers arrived, they also found a man in the apartment who had been shot.
Doucette says the shooting was targeted but it is not related to any type of gang conflict.
