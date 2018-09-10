

A prankster in Winnipeg earned a weekend’s worth of admiration after erecting a giant sign that read “Garbage Hill” on a park mound that was once a landfill.

Over the weekend, the mysterious prankster quietly placed the large wooden sign, similar to the famous one in Hollywood, Calif., on a hill at Westview Park, which served as a landfill until 1948.

The sign caused a stir online, where dozens of people visited the park for a selfie with the attraction.

“That's love for the city, you know what I mean?” one spectator who came to check out the sign told CTV Winnipeg. “People love it.”

Among Winnipeggers, Westview Park is more commonly known by its “Garbage Hill” nickname. The area served as the Westview Hill Landfill from 1875-1948 where it primarily collected ash and glass.

In 1960, the landfill was converted to a park, which is now a popular spot for tobogganing and watching fireworks.

The sign didn’t last long, however, as city workers removed it on Monday afternoon.

"The city was made aware of the sign, which was not installed with the city's approval,” the City of Winnipeg wrote in a statement.

CTV Winnipeg asked if the sign could be reinstated with proper approval, but have yet to hear back.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonnell

Goodbye Garbage Hill And just like that the sign is gone. The @cityofwinnipeg sent a crew to tear it down. @ctvwinnipeg @CTVNationalNews #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/VpwuL7I5hL — Jill Macyshon (@JillMacyshonCTV) September 10, 2018

And two sentences from @cityofwinnipeg "The city was made aware of the sign, which was not installed with the City's approval. The sign is being removed by Parks staff today." For what it's worth, the City worker who knocked it down apologized first. #garbagehill #Winnipeg — Jill Macyshon (@JillMacyshonCTV) September 10, 2018

To me, the installation of this sign says: Don’t fight what you are...embrace it #garbagehill #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/ag8ixOTn9d — Vicki Shae (@Vicki_Shae) September 10, 2018

Glad I got a selfie with the #GarbageHill sign before @cityofwinnipeg tore it down :( pic.twitter.com/zrZYWEM3z6 — Marsh (@Marsh_rf) September 10, 2018

I’m ready to vote for whomever erected the #GarbageHill sign.

Never have I seen anyone get the City to move that fast in my entire life. — Mason (@MasonDrm) September 10, 2018