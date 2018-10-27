Prairie ticket takes $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 2 will be approximately $39 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 8:20AM EDT
TORONTO -- This should be a weekend to remember for a very lucky person, or persons, on the Prairies.
That's where the lone winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold.
The exact location has yet to be revealed.
The draw also offered 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each -- and 27 of them were won.
Those prizes will be shared amongst 36 winning ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 2 will be approximately $39 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Principal told girls they were putting males in an 'awkward situation'
- B.C. boy hopes for return of prosthetic arm so he can ride a bike again
- Prairie ticket takes $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Sea lion in B.C. suffering from gunshot wounds to the head euthanized
- Private school parents offended after satirical anti-Semitic play performed