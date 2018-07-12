

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Government officials from Canada's three Prairie provinces plan to meet next week to discuss standardizing trucking regulations.

Trucking safety has been in the spotlight since an April 6 bus crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others from the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

But Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says these discussions began before the crash.

Moe says he hopes any changes that are agreed upon will be brought in soon.

Transport Canada said Wednesday that it's making seatbelts mandatory on new medium and large highway buses starting Sept. 1, 2020.

Moe says he supports the move and thinks that some parents from the Broncos likely feel the same.

The Broncos bus crash happened at an intersection on rural Saskatchewan and involved a tractor trailer owned by a Calgary company.

Alberta announced earlier this week that it's making driver training for new commercial truckers mandatory as early as January 2019.