Prairie provinces to meet next week on standardized trucking regulations
The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 3:32PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 12, 2018 3:40PM EDT
REGINA -- Government officials from Canada's three Prairie provinces plan to meet next week to discuss standardizing trucking regulations.
Trucking safety has been in the spotlight since an April 6 bus crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others from the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.
But Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says these discussions began before the crash.
Moe says he hopes any changes that are agreed upon will be brought in soon.
Transport Canada said Wednesday that it's making seatbelts mandatory on new medium and large highway buses starting Sept. 1, 2020.
Moe says he supports the move and thinks that some parents from the Broncos likely feel the same.
The Broncos bus crash happened at an intersection on rural Saskatchewan and involved a tractor trailer owned by a Calgary company.
Alberta announced earlier this week that it's making driver training for new commercial truckers mandatory as early as January 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto will add 200 officers to night shift to curb shootings
- Ontario police says fatal transport truck crashes up in 2018
- Body found downstream from where Alberta boy, 2, went missing
- Prairie provinces to meet next week on standardized trucking regulations
- Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm