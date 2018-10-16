Powerful winds blow through Atlantic Canada, disrupting ferry services
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 8:01AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Powerful winds are disrupting services in parts of Atlantic Canada as an intense weather system blows through the region.
Marine Atlantic ferries were on hold and some Newfoundland communities were postponing garbage collection as the wet and windy fall storm moves in from the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The eastern portion of the island could see wind speeds of 90 kilometres an hour, while peak gusts could reach 140 km/h on the southern Avalon peninsula.
The area could see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain as well.
Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all of Newfoundland, parts of Labrador and much of New Brunswick, which could see wind gusts up to 80 km/h.
In northern Nova Scotia and throughout P.E.I., the agency says possibly damaging winds could gust to 90 km/h and that people should be watching for tree branches and loose objects.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police can march in Toronto Pride Parade once again, organizers say
- Powerful winds blow through Atlantic Canada, disrupting ferry services
- Campers will be able to smoke cannabis at campsites in Canada's national parks
- Pilot suffers serious injuries after small plane crash lands in Ottawa
- Blast site at Irving Oil refinery remains 'hot zone' that is off limits