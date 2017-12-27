

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





Tens of thousands of businesses and homes in Nova Scotia have power once again after a potent wind storm lashed the region on Christmas Day.

At its peak, widespread outages impacted roughly 158,000 Nova Scotia Power customers – a number that dropped to approximately 7,700 customers by early Wednesday morning.

“I want to thank all the crews and support staff for their incredible work – which is ongoing; they have spent the holidays away from their families,” Nova Scotia Power storm lead Stephen Pothier said in a statement issued by the company on Tuesday. “We aren’t going to stop working until the last customer is restored.”

Winds exceeding 100 kilometres per hour gusted through the province throughout the day on Monday.

In some areas, the winds reached hurricane-force strength, forcing trees to topple onto power lines, breaking poles, and snapping the lines entirely.

A team of more than 700 people helped with outage restoration, Nova Scotia Power’s statement reads.

Including “450 frontline personnel,” the company had support from its own powerline technicians and team members from New Brunswick Power and Saint John Energy. Contract crews from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick also helped, along with foresters and damage assessment teams.

Nova Scotia Power said that all power will be restored to customers by Wednesday afternoon, with the exception of “those with damage to electrical equipment or other extenuating circumstances.”

“We thank our customers for their patience and their support,” Pothier said. “It means a lot to the crews and to all the people who are working behind the scenes to get customers’ power back on safely and as quickly as possible.”

In the wake of the storm, a cold Arctic air mass continues to advance across the country on Wednesday bringing bitter cold temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a swath of special weather statements blanketing Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, while wind and blizzard warnings continue to impact Newfoundland and Labrador, prompting ferry cancellations.