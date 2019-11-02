HALIFAX -- Power crews in New Brunswick gradually made headway Saturday as they worked to restore electricity to thousands of customers after high winds blew down power lines.

Downed trees on lines saw about 52,000 customers affected at the peak of the outage during Friday's storm.

Crown-owned NB Power dispatched 145 crews and, as of 6 p.m. Saturday, just over 4,000 customers were still without power.

According to estimates on the utility's website, electricity was expected to be restored in most areas by late Saturday evening.

Most outages were in the Kennebecasis Valley in the southern part of the province, along with Kings and Queens Counties.

Power has been largely restored across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island where outage numbers were much lower than in New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.