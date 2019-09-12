Power outages in B.C. leave more than 120,000 people in the dark
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 2:21AM EDT
VANCOUVER -- B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike has caused widespread outages in northern and central British Columbia.
The outages began Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. with more than 120,000 people left in the dark.
B.C. Hydro initially said the outages were caused by a transmission failure.
The utility company says power is expected to be restored to most customers by 12:30 a.m.
Communities including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake are without power, but it was restored to Prince George by 10:15 p.m.
B.C. Hydro says crews are investigating and working in affected communities.
