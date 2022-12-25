Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.

