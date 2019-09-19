Power outage in North Bay, Ont., caused by fish dropped on powerline
Maritimers prepare for a Christmas storm.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 2:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 2:50PM EDT
NORTH BAY, Ont. - A northern Ontario utility says it didn't have to fish long for answers when fixing a power outage Thursday morning.
North Bay Hydro says the electricity cut was caused by a walleye that landed on a pole-mounted transformer.
Hydro officials say the fish was likely dropped by a bird.
They also joked that a strong-armed resident at loose ends might be throwing fish around.
Crews restored power to the affected area within about an hour.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man who went swimming naked with sharks says he likes doing 'exotic stuff'
- Spike in gas prices expected to be short-lived, analyst says
- Alberta couple charged in toddler son's death to learn fate from judge
- Daughter of missing Canadian presumed murdered in Mexico is frustrated at lack of arrests
- Power outage in North Bay, Ont., caused by fish dropped on powerline