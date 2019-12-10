HALIFAX -- More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without electricity this morning across the Maritimes as a powerful rain storm downed power lines, damaged buildings and forced the closure of some schools and businesses.

The storm moved into the region overnight and the winds picked up through the morning, with gusts hitting 91 kilometres per hour in the Halifax area.

Just after 9 a.m., more than 43,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark.

In southern New Brunswick, about 11,000 NB Power customers had no electricity, and more than 400 had lost power in Prince Edward Island.

In Saint John, N.B., two apartment buildings were evacuated overnight when strong winds left their roofs badly damaged.

The Canadian Red Cross says no one was injured but more than 100 tenants were forced to leave one building in the Regency Towers complex on Heather Way, and a smaller building at 57 Ocean Court.

In Nova Scotia, photos from social media show downed trees and power lines, and what appears to be the collapsed remains of a small building under construction in Dartmouth, N.S.

Wind warnings remain in effect for Halifax, the province's eastern shore and all of Cape Breton.

Environment Canada says southerly gusts up to 110 km/h are expected in exposed areas.

The winds are expected to diminish below warning criteria later this morning over mainland Nova Scotia, and near noon over Cape Breton.

Wind and rainfall warnings have been issued for southern Newfoundland, the Avalon Peninsula and parts of Labrador, where blowing snow warnings are in effect north of Postville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.