

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A man who says he was sexually assaulted by a former longtime employee of a young people's performance group testified Tuesday that Philip Heerema held a position of power akin to a CEO in the Calgary troupe.

Heerema, 55, faces 20 charges that include child pornography and sexual assault. The alleged encounters are believed to have occurred at The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts between 1992 and 2013 with male students between 15 and 18 years old.

"I would describe him as the most important individual in the program," the man, now in his 20s, told the trial. "My perception when I was in the program was The Young Canadians school ... could never exist without Phil.

"He projected an attitude like he was kind of the CEO of The Young Canadians and that he was in charge and that he was in control of the operations. He projected a lot of power and control in all our spaces."

The man, who spent seven years as a member of The Young Canadians, told court Heerema was part of the annual audition which the witness called intense and stressful.

He said Heerema was also involved in disciplining students who misbehaved or were late for school.

The witness said Heerema was responsible for planning trips, including one to Disneyland in 2013 where he was also a chaperone.

"In the evenings, when we were kind of like going to bed, he would hang out in our room with the four of us and just talk."

Although most emails from the school came from Calgary Stampede email addresses, the man said he was given additional email addresses for Heerema, his cellphone number and the two became friends on Facebook.

Heerema was even invited to a family wedding, he said.

"I came to view him as someone that was trustworthy," he testified. "I came to view Phil as a really good person that you could trust and be friends with."

The school works with students between 11 and 18 years old in dance, voice and performance. Training culminates in grandstand shows during the Calgary Stampede every July.

Heerema spent 36 years with The Young Canadians. He started out as a performer and took on a number of jobs that included costuming, props, sets and lighting.

He was business administrator and production services co-ordinator when he resigned after the investigation began in February 2014. He was formally charged 17 months later.