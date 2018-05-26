

CTVNews.ca Staff





A poutine festival in Toronto is at odds with a popular chain after it offered discounted eats during the festival rather than participate in it.

The Toronto Poutine Fest runs from May 24-27 at Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto. The festival offers more than 50 varieties of gourmet poutine from shops across the country.

Smoke’s Poutinerie had been invited to join the festival in February, but ultimately decided against it because of the cost, according to local franchisee Jennifer Salazar.

Depending on the size of the booth, prices ranged from $3,500 to $7,200, according to a document provided by one of the Poutine Fest organizers, Jade Racicot.

Racicot said in an email all vendors--including her and two other organizers--are subject to these entry fees.

“We are a group of three food truck vendors who wanted to put on an amazing event for all,” she said. “We all run small businesses and worked around the clock to make this happen.”

Instead of joining, Smoke’s is offering $3 poutine this weekend at four of its Toronto locations--more than 50 per cent off the regular price. On Thursday, Smoke’s employees were handing out flyers across the street from the festival.

“We’re doing $3 poutine, but our intentions weren’t to destroy their event in any way,” Salazar said in a phone interview.

The festival has delivered a cease and desist letter to Smoke’s, alleging the flyers featured the “identical graphical representation” of Poutine Fest.

Salazar said she told her staff to halt their flyer distribution, but is continuing with the deal.

Despite the feud, Salazar hopes in the future the two parties can communicate better and find a way to work together.

“I don’t want this to be taken any further,” she said. “I want to be able to work again in the future, 110 per cent.”