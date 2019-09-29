TORONTO - What appeared to be a potential kidnapping in Brampton, Ont., in which a teenager was snatched off the road and thrown in the trunk of a car Saturday evening, was actually just part of an attempt to recreate a movie scene, police say.

Peel Regional Police put out an alert around 10 a.m. on Sunday warning the public about surveillance footage taken near a public school that appeared to show a teenager being kidnapped, but later that very same day, they said an investigation had shown the surveillance footage was misleading.

Police clarified in their second statement that they had located the "involved participants" and after interviewing them, were "satisfied that this was not a kidnapping incident but in fact a group of males attempting to simulate a movie-type scene."

The original surveillance footage of the incident showed a teenager walking down the street when a car drove past him, made a U-turn and came to a stop after jumping a curb.

Two of the four people inside the vehicle then got out, police said in their original press release, grabbed the teen and took him to the trunk of a silver Honda Civic.

It is unknown which movie the participants were trying to recreate with this dramatic scene. Police added in their follow-up post that they wanted to thank "the public and the media for their interest and quick response to this incident."

With files from CTV News Toronto