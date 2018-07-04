

CTVNews.ca Staff





Potential evidence has been found near a property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is said to have done landscaping work.

Police had resumed digging on Wednesday around and behind a Toronto home linked to McArthur. Investigators appeared to have found something, which was taken away in the coroner’s van. There’s been no confirmation yet from police on what was found.

McArthur, 66, is facing eight counts of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of men with ties to Toronto’s LGBTQ neighbourhood.

The property at the centre of this investigation, located on Mallory Crescent, has previously been searched. Planters from the property have been seized and areas of the backyard excavated. Investigators allege to have found the remains of seven men inside seized planters.

Police said they began excavating the home's backyard in January, but nothing was found. Earlier on Wednesday, spokesperson Meaghan Gray said investigators determined there was a need for further digging after a recent search by a canine unit.

“Those dogs indicated on a number of different places on the property, and that’s what led to today’s excavation,” she told CP24. “Officers expect to be there over the next several weeks.”

McArthur’s work as a self-employed landscaper has led police to search more than 100 other properties related to his landscaping business. Gray said nothing was found during those searches.

CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan said this latest investigation at the Mallory Crescent residence is likely due to the arrival of hot summer weather, which softens the ground for easier digging.

“My understanding is this was their plan all along,” he told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. “They are going back today probably to do their due diligence.”

Police digging for more human remains - they are back searching the Leaside property in #Toronto where the other alleged victims of #BruceMcArthur were found. @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/7IQM2hsxL4 — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) July 4, 2018