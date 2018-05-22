Pot-laced snacks brought to the same elementary school on two occasions, cops say
OSHAWA, Ont. - An Ontario police force is hoping to educate parents after kids brought marijuana-laced snacks to the same elementary school on two separate occasions.
Durham regional police say on May 14, a Grade 6 student brought home-baked pot cookies to the Oshawa, Ont., school as a treat.
They say that after eating the cookies, four young students -- aged 11 and 12 -- reported feeling "dizzy and euphoric".
Investigators say they've learned that a parent had made the cookies for their spouse, who has a medical marijuana license and the cookies ended up in the student's backpack by mistake.
Police say that in a "completely separate incident involving other kids the week before," THC-laced gummy bears were consumed in the same elementary school.
They say four kids in Grades 7 and 8 -- aged 12 and 13 -- reported feeling dizzy and euphoric after eating a gummy bear one of the students brought.
